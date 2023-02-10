(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 amounted to 2.5%, while this year the GDP is expected to either drop by 1% or increase by 1%, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday.

"As estimated by the Bank of Russia, 2022 GDP decreased by 2.5%," the regulator said in a statement, adding that the bank's "baseline scenario forecasts the growth of GDP at (-1.0)-(+1.0)% in 2023 and 0.5-2.5% in 2024.

"

As for 2025, GDP is expected to increase by 1.5-2.5%, the statement read.

"According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, given the current monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 5.0-7.0% in 2023 to return to 4% in 2024," the statement read.

Additionally, the regulator upgraded the forecast for the average key rate in 2023 to 7-9% from 6.5-8.5%, the bank's report said, adding that it expects it to be in the range of 6.9-9.2% from February 13 until the end of the year.