UrduPoint.com

Decline In Russia's GDP In 2022 Amounted To 2.5% - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 Amounted to 2.5% - Central Bank

The decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 amounted to 2.5%, while this year the GDP is expected to either drop by 1% or increase by 1%, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 amounted to 2.5%, while this year the GDP is expected to either drop by 1% or increase by 1%, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday.

"As estimated by the Bank of Russia, 2022 GDP decreased by 2.5%," the regulator said in a statement, adding that the bank's "baseline scenario forecasts the growth of GDP at (-1.0)-(+1.0)% in 2023 and 0.5-2.5% in 2024.

"

As for 2025, GDP is expected to increase by 1.5-2.5%, the statement read.

"According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, given the current monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 5.0-7.0% in 2023 to return to 4% in 2024," the statement read.

Additionally, the regulator upgraded the forecast for the average key rate in 2023 to 7-9% from 6.5-8.5%, the bank's report said, adding that it expects it to be in the range of 6.9-9.2% from February 13 until the end of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank February From

Recent Stories

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake ..

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Syria

15 minutes ago
 City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers ..

City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

17 minutes ago
 SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of med ..

SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of medical waste

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-fre ..

Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

17 minutes ago
 138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand divi ..

138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand division; Rs 10 mln fine imposed

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.