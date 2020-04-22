Decrease in Global Oil Demand Reaches 20-30Mln Bpd - Russian Energy Minister

The decrease in global oil demand has reached its peak, it is at 20-30 million barrels daily, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The decrease in global oil demand has reached its peak, it is at 20-30 million barrels daily, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"We are probably in the most active stage of the decrease in global oil demand,. According to various assessments, the decrease reaches between 20 and 30 million barrels per day," the minister said.