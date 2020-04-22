UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decrease In Global Oil Demand Reaches 20-30Mln Bpd - Russian Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:13 PM

Decrease in Global Oil Demand Reaches 20-30Mln Bpd - Russian Energy Minister

The decrease in global oil demand has reached its peak, it is at 20-30 million barrels daily, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The decrease in global oil demand has reached its peak, it is at 20-30 million barrels daily, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"We are probably in the most active stage of the decrease in global oil demand,. According to various assessments, the decrease reaches between 20 and 30 million barrels per day," the minister said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Million

Recent Stories

UAE chairs 111th meeting of GCC Financial and Econ ..

36 seconds ago

Prime Minister appeals to nation for active partic ..

2 minutes ago

Fifteen Dead, 22 Missing After Landslide in Wester ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 168 new coronavirus cases, 2 deat ..

31 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region receives first transition to ..

31 minutes ago

Next three to four weeks are critical for Pakistan ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.