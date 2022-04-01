UrduPoint.com

Decrease In Oil Production In Russia Caused By Restructuring Of Market - Top Official

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 11:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the decrease in oil production in Russia is caused by the restructuring of the market in the current situation.

"Currently, there is a serious restructuring given the market situation, logistics, financial issues.

Therefore, there is certainly some volatility," Novak told journalists, answering a question about the decrease in oil production in Russia.

Russia's average daily oil production in March decreased by 0.3%, down to 1.506 million tons from 1.517 million tons.

