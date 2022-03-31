UrduPoint.com

Decree On Gas Payments In Rubles Does Not Mean Someone Will Be Without Gas Soon - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on payment for gas in rubles does not mean that tomorrow one of Gazprom's clients may be left without gas, the company should receive the first payments for gas in rubles under some contracts in the second half of April and May, a source familiar with the situation said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on payment for gas in rubles does not mean that tomorrow one of Gazprom's clients may be left without gas, the company should receive the first payments for gas in rubles under some contracts in the second half of April and May, a source familiar with the situation said.

"We are talking about payment for gas supplied starting from April 1. Under some contracts, payments for April gas begin in the second half of April, under others in May," he said when asked whether the decisions taken mean that tomorrow someone one of the customers would be left without gas.

