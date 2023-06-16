Moscow does not pursue the goal of dedollarization of the Russian or global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Moscow does not pursue the goal of dedollarization of the Russian or global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We have never had and do not have the goal of dedollarization of the Russian economy, and there has never been and there is no goal of dedollarization or influence on the dedollarization of the world economy," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The United States undermines its credibility using the Dollar as a tool of struggle, Putin said.

"Pursuing short-term opportunistic political goals � it is still a question whether this goal is correct from the point of view of the interests of the United States itself � it undermines its power, including in the field of global finance," Putin said.

The reserves of world countries with large economies in Dollars are declining, so are the settlements in dollars, similarly � in Euros, if the trend of settlements not in dollars is gaining momentum, then this is the beginning of the end for this Currency, Putin concluded.

