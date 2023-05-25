UrduPoint.com

Default Crisis "Manufactured", Averting Default Is Congress Responsibility - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The debt default crisis currently unfolding in the United States is being "manufactured" and it is the responsibility of Congress to avoid it, White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"For starters, this is a manufactured crisis. Plain and simple. That's what we're seeing currently. That's what we've been dealing with for the past couple of weeks, a manufactured crisis," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre added that averting a potential US default on its debt is the responsibility of every single member of Congress, as defaulting would be a catastrophic outcome for the country.

"We're talking about millions of jobs lost, devastated retirement accounts, and a recession," she said, adding that President Joe Biden would continue to negotiate in good faith with the House Republicans to find common ground on a reasonable bipartisan budget.

Earlier today, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he and congressional Republicans were still "far apart" with President Joe Biden and the Democrats in talks to raise the Federal debt ceiling, although the matter can be wrapped up in 72 hours if there's a deal.

