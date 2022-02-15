UrduPoint.com

Defense Industry Mergers Into Giant Contractors Endanger US Security - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) A new Pentagon report warns that the merger of dozens of US defense contracting companies into a handful of gigantic corporations over the past 30 years has put national security and the economy at risk, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense released a new report today on the state of competition in the defense industrial base," the White House said in a fact sheet. "The report surveys the state of competition across key defense sectors and finds that extreme consolidation poses risks to our nation's national and economic security."

The report emphasizes that promoting competition is a top priority for the Defense Department and outlines a series of actions that it will pursue to rebuild its competitive bench, lower costs for taxpayers, and safeguard national security, the White House said.

"Since the 1990s, the number of aerospace and defense prime contractors has shrunk from 51 to just five. The same pattern has played out across categories of major weapons systems: ... today, 90% of missiles come from three sources," the fact sheet noted.

Such consolidation leaves the Defense Department increasingly reliant on a handful of companies for critical defense capabilities and it also hurts taxpayers, as companies no longer feel the competitive pressure to innovate or perform at the highest level to win contracts, the White House pointed out.

