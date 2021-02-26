UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deficit In Canada's Province Of Alberta To Decline By $1.6Bln In 2021-22 - Budget

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:00 AM

Deficit in Canada's Province of Alberta to Decline by $1.6Bln in 2021-22 - Budget

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The budget deficit in the Canadian province of Alberta is set to decline by $1.59 billion to $14.44 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the provincial government said in its annual budget.

"A deficit of C$18.2 billion [US$14.44 billion] is targeted for 2021-22. This is C$2 billion [US$1.59 billion] less than the 2020-21 forecast," the province said on Thursday.

The deficit will be further reduced to $6.35 billion by 2023-24, the province estimates. Alberta's government attributes this to declining costs as the province comes to grips with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The province said the real GDP fell by an estimated 7.

8 percent in 2020 but anticipates growth of 4.8 percent in 2021 and expects the economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, one year earlier than expected.

The provincial government said it will invest over $15.87 billion in new construction projects, estimate to create up to 90,000 jobs and $18.25 billion in healthcare, a $714 million increase over 2020, to shore up areas impacted and strained by the pandemic.

The budget comes amid the Alberta's worst economic downturn in decades, with the pandemic exacerbating the lingering effects of the 2014 oil price crash.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Oil Price 2020 Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

4 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

5 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

5 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

5 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

5 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.