BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The deficit of China's state budget in 2020 will amount to some 1 trillion Yuan ($141.6 billion), or 3.6 percent of GDP, the government's report issued on Friday said.

"The deficit will amount to 3.6 percent of GDP, or 1 trillion yuan, which is 0.8 percentage points more than in 2019," the report said.