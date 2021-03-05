Deficit of Chinese Budget to Amount to Some 3.2% of GDP in 2021 - Official Forecast

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The deficit of the Chinese budget will stand at around 3.2 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, an official forecast published on Friday said.

"In view of the effective containment of COVID-19 and gradual economic recovery, we have set the deficit-to-GDP ratio for the year at around 3.

2 percent slightly lower than that of last year," the report on the work of the government prepared by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress said.