Delay In Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance Minister

Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance Minister

Australian Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said on Friday that his country does not expect that a month-long postponement of negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union will have an impact on their outcome

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Australian Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said on Friday that his country does not expect that a month-long postponement of negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union will have an impact on their outcome.

Brussels postponed the 12th round of negotiations with Canberra from October to next November after the latter abandoned a huge submarine deal with Paris to pursue supply of such vehicles under the recently announced AUKUS security alliance jointly with Washington and London. The creation of the platform outraged France and the European Union.

"I've seen some reports suggesting that there may be a timing change in relation to the next negotiating round, a variation of perhaps a month in that regard," Birmingham told Sky news, adding that the postponement is unlikely to affect the outcome of the talks.

In the meantime, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, who is in Europe for discussions on the upcoming trade talks with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, expressed certainty that the negotiations were rather delayed than canceled. He is due to take part in the meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris and the G20 summit in Rome.

