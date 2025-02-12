- Home
Delegation From The Gujranwala Chamber Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI)
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:33 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, along with Senior Vice President (SVP) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and VP Omar Khalid, met a delegation from the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The meeting focused on collaborations for an exhibition centre, aiming to enhance trade opportunities, promote regional industries, and provide a dedicated platform for business showcasing.
Both chambers discussed potential initiatives to strengthen business growth and industrial representation.
