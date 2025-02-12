Delegation from the Gujranwala chamber visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, along with Senior Vice President (SVP) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and VP Omar Khalid, met a delegation from the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, along with Senior Vice President (SVP) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and VP Omar Khalid, met a delegation from the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting focused on collaborations for an exhibition centre, aiming to enhance trade opportunities, promote regional industries, and provide a dedicated platform for business showcasing.

Both chambers discussed potential initiatives to strengthen business growth and industrial representation.