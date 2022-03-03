Delegation from Uzbekistan visits NARC

A high level delegation headed by Uzbek Agriculture Minister Jamshid Khodjaev on Thursday visited National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and witnessed the agriculture research activities being carried under different institutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A high level delegation headed by Uzbek Agriculture Minister Jamshid Khodjaev on Thursday visited National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and witnessed the agriculture research activities being carried under different institutes.

Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali were also present during the visit.

Chairman PARC briefed the delegation about the structure, research activities and important research initiatives of PARC.

Speaking on the occasion Fakhar Imam said that both countries are agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector particularly in agriculture trade and machinery to develop and promote local agriculture sector on modern lines.

The Minister also added that Uzbekstan side has shown their keen interest in importing germplasm from Pakistan and exchange of scientists also can benefit both countries.

The delegation showed keen interest in quality testing of grains especially rice testing through software operated grain scanner with data management.

The visitors also took deep interest in mechanism of dissemination of biological control agents to farmers, design and protocol of insect mass rearing facilities.

The delegation was informed about National Gene-bank of Pakistan as gene-bank has more than 43,000 accessions of different plant germplasm that is collected locally and internationally.