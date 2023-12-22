Delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at NIM Lahore visits FCCI

Creation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is the natural outcome of the conscious realization among the government, bureaucracy and business community about the necessity of uniformity, consistency in policies and availability of cheap inputs, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

He was addressing the participants of a delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore that visited FCCI here.

He termed the creation of SIFC as a right step in the right direction to drag out the economy from the continuous crisis by involving all stakeholders.

He briefly introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that it is second in revenue generation and third largest chamber of the country. “It has 9,000 members representing 118 sectors and sub-sectors of the economy”, he said and added that standing committees have also been constituted for each sector to identify its specific issues along with its viable solutions.

He said that FCCI also plays a key role in bridging gaps between the government and business community and in this connection, "we are regularly interacting with the policy makers at the Federal, provincial and local level."

About textile, he said that Faisalabad alone is contributing 40% share in total textile export of Pakistan in addition to providing jobs to 40% workforce.

He said that FCCI is fully aware of its CSR responsibilities and local industrialists are managing hospitals, universities and schools and thus helping the government to fulfill its basic responsibility of providing education and health cover to every individual.

He particularly mentioned the industrial workers and said that FCCI is directly involved in upgrading workers welfare schools with a slogan that workers' children should not be workers. “In this connection, we are equipping them with latest and cutting-edge technologies in addition to providing them access to higher education”, he said.

He expressed satisfaction that the people at the helm of affairs have realised the importance of political and economic stability and SIFC has been created to ensure continuity of the policies.

Dr Sajjad Arshad said that electricity and gas should be provided at regionally competitive rates so that our exports could be increased in the global markets because of its excellent quality.

He said that the government took serious steps to control the smuggling of dollars which brought down its rates from Rs.330 to 285. “It clearly indicates that the situation could be controlled with a strong will of the government”, he said.

He said that SBP has lifted all restrictions on imports but still some private banks are creating hurdles for the importers by raising frivolous and flimsy issues. He said, "Our export is import based and we must encourage the import substitution industry to overcome the import-export imbalances."

Dr Sajjad Arshad said, "Pakistan is blessed with precious minerals and we must exploit these resources to make the country self reliant."

He said, "Pakistan has potential to export rice to the tune of ten billion dollars while currently we are earning only 2.5 Billion Dollars from this crop. We must focus on enhancing agriculture productivity along with value addition of these products to make Pakistan self-reliant."

Amir Fayyaz Sponsor Directing Staff NIM Lahore appreciated the dynamic role of FCCI and said that the study tours of the under training officers is a regular feature of the syllabus and help officers to directly interact with the business community and understand their view point to the formulation of future economic policies.

Dr Sajjad Arshad and Amir Fayyaz exchanged shields of FCCI and NIM Lahore while Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Members Rana Amir Raza and Mian Muhammad Tayyab were also present during this meeting.

Later, Amir Fayyaz Sponsor Directing Staff NIM Lahore also recorded his impressions in the FCCI visitor’s book.