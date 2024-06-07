Delegation of 35th SMC from NIM visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A delegation of the 35th Senior Management Course (SMC) from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore visited the Sialkot Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of their training programme.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir warmly welcomed the distinguished guests. During a meeting held at the SCCI Auditorium, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that effective management and governance were crucial for driving the nation toward growth and development. "I am confident that the distinguished officers possess intellect, vision, and determination to contribute significantly to the efficient functioning of our government at all levels. Our country's efficient functioning relies heavily on financial resources, with trade and industry being the driving forces. Therefore, it is imperative to promote their importance in policymaking. For businesses to thrive, a conducive environment is essential, and responsibility for creating this environment lies with both the government and the bureaucracy," he added.

He said that it was imperative for the government to take steps to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan, thereby promoting sustained growth in the private sector and attracting higher levels of foreign direct investment. Malik said, "We acknowledge and appreciate the government's constructive measures, such as the establishment of Business Facilitation Centers (BFCs) in Punjab's main industrial cities. Another commendable initiative is the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, aimed at promoting and facilitating investment in Pakistan.

We are confident that these efforts will contribute significantly to economic revival through industrial growth and attracting foreign investments," he added.

He maintained, "We understand the importance of creating synergies with ministries and departments. We see ourselves as partners with the government, working together to strengthen our economy. The Sialkot Chamber is committed to the betterment of trade and industry, and we seek your cooperation in advancing our collective interests in promoting exports. Our small and medium enterprises earn foreign exchange worth $2.5 billion annually. It is also worth noting that district Sialkot is the most labor-intensive and enjoys one of the highest per capita incomes in the country. Our footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear, and boxing gloves are used in international games, including the Olympics and the World Cups. The city has gained global recognition for producing official match balls for the FIFA World Cups. Guests will be pleased to know that AL-RIHLA, the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, was proudly manufactured here in Sialkot, continuing our tradition of excellence."

Later, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, SVP Wahub Jahangir and Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani provided insightful responses to their inquiries. Directing Staff of NIM at National Institute of Management (NIM) Muhammad Farooq Adeel headed the trainee officers during the visit which was a part of the 35th Senior Management Course (SMC) currently in progress at NIM, Lahore. The group comprised officers from different groups.