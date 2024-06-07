Delegation Of 35th SMC From NIM Visits SCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A delegation of the 35th Senior Management Course (SMC) from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore visited the Sialkot Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of their training programme.
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir warmly welcomed the distinguished guests. During a meeting held at the SCCI Auditorium, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that effective management and governance were crucial for driving the nation toward growth and development. "I am confident that the distinguished officers possess intellect, vision, and determination to contribute significantly to the efficient functioning of our government at all levels. Our country's efficient functioning relies heavily on financial resources, with trade and industry being the driving forces. Therefore, it is imperative to promote their importance in policymaking. For businesses to thrive, a conducive environment is essential, and responsibility for creating this environment lies with both the government and the bureaucracy," he added.
He said that it was imperative for the government to take steps to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan, thereby promoting sustained growth in the private sector and attracting higher levels of foreign direct investment. Malik said, "We acknowledge and appreciate the government's constructive measures, such as the establishment of Business Facilitation Centers (BFCs) in Punjab's main industrial cities. Another commendable initiative is the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, aimed at promoting and facilitating investment in Pakistan.
We are confident that these efforts will contribute significantly to economic revival through industrial growth and attracting foreign investments," he added.
He maintained, "We understand the importance of creating synergies with ministries and departments. We see ourselves as partners with the government, working together to strengthen our economy. The Sialkot Chamber is committed to the betterment of trade and industry, and we seek your cooperation in advancing our collective interests in promoting exports. Our small and medium enterprises earn foreign exchange worth $2.5 billion annually. It is also worth noting that district Sialkot is the most labor-intensive and enjoys one of the highest per capita incomes in the country. Our footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear, and boxing gloves are used in international games, including the Olympics and the World Cups. The city has gained global recognition for producing official match balls for the FIFA World Cups. Guests will be pleased to know that AL-RIHLA, the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, was proudly manufactured here in Sialkot, continuing our tradition of excellence."
Later, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, SVP Wahub Jahangir and Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani provided insightful responses to their inquiries. Directing Staff of NIM at National Institute of Management (NIM) Muhammad Farooq Adeel headed the trainee officers during the visit which was a part of the 35th Senior Management Course (SMC) currently in progress at NIM, Lahore. The group comprised officers from different groups.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI chief hopes consultancy firm to provide good service to students for study abroad16 minutes ago
-
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar2 hours ago
-
First cherry shipment from Gilgit-Baltistan reaches in China2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.45 pc3 hours ago
-
Gold rates remained unchanged at Rs 243,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Friday6 hours ago
-
China's foreign trade up 6.3 pct in first 5 months6 hours ago
-
China's services trade maintains rapid growth in first four months6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 20248 hours ago