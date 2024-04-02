Open Menu

Delegation Of All-Pakistan Car Dealers Association Calls On Excise Minister KP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Delegation of All-Pakistan Car Dealers Association calls on Excise Minister KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A delegation, led by Ghulam Bilal Javed, Chairman of All Pakistan car Dealers Association, and President of Peshawar Traders Chamber, met with the Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Khaleeq Ur Rehman here on Tuesday.

The focus of the discussion was on a critical issue affecting the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A few months ago, the association successfully advocated for the approval of an Islamabad Excise facilitation desk to assist Peshawar residents with the verification of Islamabad registered vehicles.

However, the KP caretaker government abruptly halted this process. In response, the delegation, under Ghulam Bilal Javed's leadership, urged the Provincial Minister to reinstate the desk. Ghulam Bilal Javed highlighted the significant inconvenience and financial burden faced by Peshawar residents in traveling to Islamabad for vehicle verification, costing them approximately twenty-five thousand rupees and consuming their entire day.

The Islamabad Excise facilitation desk had greatly benefited residents of Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, and other districts. Ghulam Bilal Javed urged the Provincial Minister to promptly reinstate the desk for the public's convenience.

Provincial Minister Khaleeq Ur Rehman attentively listened to all the concerns and assured the delegation that he would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and make a decision after Eid.

The delegation included prominent members such as Maaz Ullah Khan from All Pakistan Car Dealers Association Peshawar, Vice President of Peshawar Traders Chamber, Basit Khan and others.

