Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

A delegation of traders from Anjuman Tajran Cantt Bazar Hyderabad, led by President Yasir Qureshi, recently visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Secretariat
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A delegation of traders from Anjuman Tajran Cantt Bazar Hyderabad, led by President Yasir Qureshi, recently visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Secretariat.
The Primary agenda of the meeting was to devise a strategic plan to combat sealing of their shops without any legal justification.
The traders praised the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry for being a reliable advocate for their concerns, consistently raising their issues on prominent platforms.
The delegation of Anjuman Tajran Cantt Bazar Hyderabad highlighted that shops within the Cantonment boundaries are being sealed without prior notice, tarnishing the traders' reputations and severely impacting their businesses.
Dr Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami, Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, emphasized the Chamber's pivotal role in addressing and resolving traders' issues.
He assured that the grievances of Cantonment Bazaar traders would be communicated to the relevant authorities, and every effort would be made to find solutions.
Elected representatives of the Cantonment Board have the authority to revise this annual rental value during board meetings, considering the shop's location and the nature of its business.
Vice President of the Cantonment Board, Shahid Aziz, highlighted that he was elected by the general residents especially the traders of Hyderabad Cantonment and is committed to representing and safeguarding their interests.
He urged traders to communicate their complaints to their elected representatives, who are dedicated to resolving their issues. Media Coordinator and elected member, Qazi Ashhad, pointed out that the primary reason for many of the traders' problems was the lack of a unified platform.
He acknowledged that the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry has now provided this much-needed platform, bridging the gap between traders and the Cantonment Board.
This platform will ensure that the traders' voices and concerns are effectively communicated to higher authorities through their elected representatives.
Vice President of Saddar Bazar Anjuman-e-Tajiran Younis Pathan, General Secretary Qaiser Barni, Chairman Ghazi Salahuddin, along with Shahid, Shehbaz, Iqbal Memon, and senior peace committee member from Tando Jahania, Syed Moazzam Shah Jahania and elected member from ward 2, Muhammad Abid Soljar attended the meeting.
