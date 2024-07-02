Open Menu

Delegation Of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Visits HCSTSI Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 06:22 PM

Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

A delegation of traders from Anjuman Tajran Cantt Bazar Hyderabad, led by President Yasir Qureshi, recently visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Secretariat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A delegation of traders from Anjuman Tajran Cantt Bazar Hyderabad, led by President Yasir Qureshi, recently visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Secretariat.

The Primary agenda of the meeting was to devise a strategic plan to combat sealing of their shops without any legal justification.

The traders praised the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry for being a reliable advocate for their concerns, consistently raising their issues on prominent platforms.

The delegation of Anjuman Tajran Cantt Bazar Hyderabad highlighted that shops within the Cantonment boundaries are being sealed without prior notice, tarnishing the traders' reputations and severely impacting their businesses.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami, Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, emphasized the Chamber's pivotal role in addressing and resolving traders' issues.

He assured that the grievances of Cantonment Bazaar traders would be communicated to the relevant authorities, and every effort would be made to find solutions.

Elected representatives of the Cantonment Board have the authority to revise this annual rental value during board meetings, considering the shop's location and the nature of its business.

Vice President of the Cantonment Board, Shahid Aziz, highlighted that he was elected by the general residents especially the traders of Hyderabad Cantonment and is committed to representing and safeguarding their interests.

He urged traders to communicate their complaints to their elected representatives, who are dedicated to resolving their issues. Media Coordinator and elected member, Qazi Ashhad, pointed out that the primary reason for many of the traders' problems was the lack of a unified platform.

He acknowledged that the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry has now provided this much-needed platform, bridging the gap between traders and the Cantonment Board.

This platform will ensure that the traders' voices and concerns are effectively communicated to higher authorities through their elected representatives.

Vice President of Saddar Bazar Anjuman-e-Tajiran Younis Pathan, General Secretary Qaiser Barni, Chairman Ghazi Salahuddin, along with Shahid, Shehbaz, Iqbal Memon, and senior peace committee member from Tando Jahania, Syed Moazzam Shah Jahania and elected member from ward 2, Muhammad Abid Soljar attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad Saddar Chamber Ghazi Anjuman Media From Industry

Recent Stories

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidat ..

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

2 minutes ago
 ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-I ..

ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll

2 minutes ago
 Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly ..

Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi

2 minutes ago
 Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate ..

Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year

9 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

35 minutes ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points

9 minutes ago
 Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

56 minutes ago
 On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

4 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

4 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

4 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business