Delegation of Bajaur Chamber visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Haji Lali Shah visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik, Riazud Din Sheikh and Waqas Akram Awan welcomed the guests.

During the meeting, Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Qasim Malik discussed issues of mutualcooperation and future collaborations with the delegates.