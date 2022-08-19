UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Bajaur Chamber Visits SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Haji Lali Shah visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik, Riazud Din Sheikh and Waqas Akram Awan welcomed the guests.

During the meeting, Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Qasim Malik discussed issues of mutualcooperation and future collaborations with the delegates.

