Open Menu

Delegation Of Dairy Industry Called On Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Delegation of dairy industry called on Finance Minister

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday underscored the significant role the dairy industry played in increasing agricultural GDP and fostering economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday underscored the significant role the dairy industry played in increasing agricultural GDP and fostering economic development.

The minister held a meeting with Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA), led by Chief Executive Officer Fauji Foods Limited Usman Zaheer, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

While addressing the delegation, the minister highlighted the government's commitment to providing a conducive environment for business growth, particularly in the dairy sector, which presents promising opportunities for increased exports.

The Finance Minister encouraged executives from the dairy industry to seize the moment and launch the initiatives that would not only benefit large-scale producers but also create opportunities for small-scale farmers.

During the meeting, the industry leaders emphasized their commitment to capitalizing on the upward trend in dairy exports, citing it as a key area for growth and revenue generation. They stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for dairy exports, urging the government to consider exempting dairy exports from taxation to further incentivize expansion in this sector.

In response, the Federal Minister directed the concerned authorities to put up a proposal keeping in view the merit criteria.

The meeting ended with both the government and the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) aligning on a vision to enhance the sector's export capacity, promote innovation and upgrade practices to meet international standards.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business From Government Industry Fauji Foods Limited Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Ha ..

Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Hajj preparations

7 minutes ago
 US puts arms shipment to Israel on hold amid dispu ..

US puts arms shipment to Israel on hold amid dispute over Rafah attack

5 minutes ago
 Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar

Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks

Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully depl ..

Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully deployed in orbit on May 08

5 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (Ma ..

5 minutes ago
Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart

Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart

5 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Vladimir Putin on taking oath as Pr ..

PM felicitates Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia

5 minutes ago
 Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK ..

Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: ..

5 minutes ago
 Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Baha ..

Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Bahawalnagar

5 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lah ..

Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other s ..

38 minutes ago
 Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral intere ..

Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral interest, trade augmentation

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business