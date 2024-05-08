Delegation of dairy industry called on Finance Minister

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday underscored the significant role the dairy industry played in increasing agricultural GDP and fostering economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday underscored the significant role the dairy industry played in increasing agricultural GDP and fostering economic development.

The minister held a meeting with Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA), led by Chief Executive Officer Fauji Foods Limited Usman Zaheer, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

While addressing the delegation, the minister highlighted the government's commitment to providing a conducive environment for business growth, particularly in the dairy sector, which presents promising opportunities for increased exports.

The Finance Minister encouraged executives from the dairy industry to seize the moment and launch the initiatives that would not only benefit large-scale producers but also create opportunities for small-scale farmers.

During the meeting, the industry leaders emphasized their commitment to capitalizing on the upward trend in dairy exports, citing it as a key area for growth and revenue generation. They stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for dairy exports, urging the government to consider exempting dairy exports from taxation to further incentivize expansion in this sector.

In response, the Federal Minister directed the concerned authorities to put up a proposal keeping in view the merit criteria.

The meeting ended with both the government and the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) aligning on a vision to enhance the sector's export capacity, promote innovation and upgrade practices to meet international standards.