Delegation of Dates exporters to visit Turkey for participating in World Palm Dates Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A 9-member trade delegation of dates growers and exporters would participate in the four days World Palm Dates Exhibition being held in Istanbul from July 11.

The delegation is being sent on the special directions of Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera to find out the market for Pakistani dates.

The delegation was jointly organized by Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC), Ministry of Commerce to explore the market diversification strategy for Pakistani dates in the wake of imposition of 200% duty by India on Pakistani dried dates, said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce here on Friday.

PHDEC, in collaboration with Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul, has made special arrangements for the business-to-business meetings, both at the exhibition venue as well as the premises of importers, wholesalers, and retail chain outlets and fruits and vegetables market.

On the first day, the delegation held meetings with Turkish Frozen Foods Inc., Nak Dis Ticaret Ltd., Hurmaciniz.com, Hurma Ticaret A.S. and Almustashar Group at the Exhibition.

"The Turkish importers have expressed keen interest in Pakistani dates", said Bilal Pasha, Pakistan's Consul General in Istanbul.

"The trade visitors appreciated the quality of Pakistani dates and invited the Pakistani trade delegation to visit their units at the fruits and vegetables market", he added.

After the date Palm Exhibition, the delegation will visit Konya, the hub of Turkish fruits and vegetable trade for further market linkages development.