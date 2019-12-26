UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industries Calls On IGP Sindh

Delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries calls on IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A six-member delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) headed by Sohail Altaf called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday.

The IGP Sindh informed the delegation about the details of the security strategy adopted for the trade and industrial zones across Sindh as well as other important security measures taken by the police, said a statement.

He said that trade activities in a peaceful and calm environment not only leave positive impact on the economy but also reduce the unemployment significantly.

He further assured his full support on behalf of Sindh Police especially for launching of new businesses and promotion of trade activities in Sindh.

He directed the officials concerned to resolve the problems being confronted by all industrial and trade zones with the consultations of business community.

The FPCCI delegation expressed their satisfaction over the steps taken by the police and assured full cooperation with the Sindh Police Department.

The delegation was comprised of Ijaz Hasanin, Syed Asad Mashhadi, Zahid Maqbool, Khalid Iqbal Malik and Zahid Latif.

