Delegation of food exporters received exceptional response from Malaysian businessmen: Coordinator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman on Friday said that a delegation of food exports received exceptional response from their Malaysian counterparts.
In a press statement, he said that Pakistani food exporters, delegation currently on a two-week tour to Malaysia, has extended their stay by another week for second consecutive time due to the exceptional response received from their Malaysian counterparts.
He said that extension reflects the growing interest and demand for Pakistani food products including high quality international standards various varieties of Nimko in Malaysia.
Several promising business deals are in the pipeline, prompting the delegation to prolong their visit to finalize agreements and establish long-term partnerships, he added.
He said this development highlights the potential of Pakistan’s food export sector in tapping into the Malaysian market, fostering bilateral trade, and contributing to economic growth.
The delegation’s extended stay demonstrates their commitment to ensuring these discussions translate into tangible outcomes, he remarked .
Delegation members comprising leading food industry representatives including Nimko has been actively engaging with local businesses to explore opportunities for strengthening trade ties,he concluded.
