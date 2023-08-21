Open Menu

Delegation Of Industrialists Meets S.M Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Delegation of industrialists meets S.M Tanveer

A delegation of industrialists and businessmen met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer here at the minister block in which they discussed the problems of industry, industrialists and government measures to solve them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of industrialists and businessmen met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer here at the minister block in which they discussed the problems of industry, industrialists and government measures to solve them.

S.M.Tanveer while talking to the delegation said that the problems of industrialists and industry are being solved on a priority basis.

The problems of industrialists are being solved through the platform of Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee. He said that a business support cell has also been established in the Chief Minister's office to facilitate one-window operation for the industrialists and a favorable environment has been provided for the promotion of industrial and commercial activities in the province.

SM Tanveer said that economic empowerment is necessary to achieve economic goals. The government is following an effective strategy for economic stability and wants to bring such a policy which will ensure more industrialization in the province. He said that if the industrialization process will be faster then employment opportunities will also increase.

The members of the delegation expressed their views and said that SM Tanveer's role in solving the problems of the business community and industrialists is commendable. President Lahore Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Chaudhry Amjad, Nauman Kabir and others were included in the delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Chamber Commerce Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Food Panda riders protest against incidents of rob ..

Food Panda riders protest against incidents of robbery

2 minutes ago
 Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

2 minutes ago
 A protest rally held against murder of minor girl ..

A protest rally held against murder of minor girl Fatima Phuriro

3 minutes ago
 Conrad Robert Tribble assumes responsibility as US ..

Conrad Robert Tribble assumes responsibility as US Consul General

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP of ..

Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP office-bearers killing

3 minutes ago
 10 touts rounded up from excise office

10 touts rounded up from excise office

7 minutes ago
Experts call for promoting interfaith harmony to a ..

Experts call for promoting interfaith harmony to avert Jaranwala like incident

5 minutes ago
 42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 2 ..

42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 CPJ slams India for blocking independent Kashmiri ..

CPJ slams India for blocking independent Kashmiri news outlet 'The Kashmir Walla ..

5 minutes ago
 Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi as ..

Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi assumes acting charge of SSP Hyd ..

5 minutes ago
 Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial As ..

Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial Assistance held

5 minutes ago
 Beggars, addicts blamed for contributing to traffi ..

Beggars, addicts blamed for contributing to traffic woes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business