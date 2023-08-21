Delegation of industrialists meets S.M Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of industrialists and businessmen met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer here at the minister block in which they discussed the problems of industry, industrialists and government measures to solve them.

S.M.Tanveer while talking to the delegation said that the problems of industrialists and industry are being solved on a priority basis.

The problems of industrialists are being solved through the platform of Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee. He said that a business support cell has also been established in the Chief Minister's office to facilitate one-window operation for the industrialists and a favorable environment has been provided for the promotion of industrial and commercial activities in the province.

SM Tanveer said that economic empowerment is necessary to achieve economic goals. The government is following an effective strategy for economic stability and wants to bring such a policy which will ensure more industrialization in the province. He said that if the industrialization process will be faster then employment opportunities will also increase.

The members of the delegation expressed their views and said that SM Tanveer's role in solving the problems of the business community and industrialists is commendable. President Lahore Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Chaudhry Amjad, Nauman Kabir and others were included in the delegation.