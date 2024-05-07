Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

A delegation of international investors led by Ahmad Bozai, MD Citibank Pakistan on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to explore the investment prospects and economic dynamics in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A delegation of international investors led by Ahmad Bozai, MD Citibank Pakistan on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to explore the investment prospects and economic dynamics in Pakistan.

The finance minister welcomed the delegation and assured them that the government is committed to foster an enabling business environment in Pakistan.

The minster emphasized Pakistan's improving macroeconomic trends over the past 10 months, characterized by positive economic indicators that have bolstered investor confidence.

He also highlighted Pakistan's progress towards economic stability, stating that it is now opportune to invest in the country, especially the IT and agriculture sectors, stressing the need for both local and international investment to invigorate the nation's economy.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Bozai expressed Citibank Pakistan's commitment to supporting Pakistan's economic development through strategic partnerships and initiatives that aim to unlock the country's potential and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts between local and international stakeholders.

Reiterating the commitment to promotion of economic growth, the federal minister for finance and revenue encouraged the delegation to explore opportunities with confidence, as the government remains dedicated to facilitating their investments.