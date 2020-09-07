UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Investors Calls On Mian Aslam Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Delegation of investors calls on Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of investors led by Dr Israr Ahmed of Mahmood Sons called on Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at the Punjab Investment board on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, during meeting the investors expressed their interest in setting up a tile industry in Bhalwal and setting up a private special economic zone.

Talking to the delegation, the minister said the Punjab government had first priority to increase business opportunities and bringing in new investments in the province, adding that work had been started on the establishment of 13 Special Economic Zones on thousands of acres of land in Punjab.

He mentioned that millions of new employment opportunities would be created by setting up industries in these economic zones.

He said that worldclass industrial infrastructure was being provided in Special Economic Zones.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that billions of rupees had been invested in the industrial zones of Faisalabad, adding that those who invested in industries of the special economic zones had the facility of 10-year income tax exemption while the duty on import of machinery for first time was zero.

He said that the Punjab government was pursuing a policy of promotion of private special economic zones, adding that Mehmood sons should establish private special economic zone, the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities.

Punjab Investment Board Director Dr Sohail Ahmed and officers concerned werealso present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Import Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Bhalwal Sohail Ahmed All Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

29 minutes ago

Post-Registration COVID-19 Vaccination of Russian ..

6 seconds ago

Unregistered nursing college sealed

8 seconds ago

Around 9000 vehicles checked during VETS in four d ..

10 seconds ago

Germany boss Loew vows to 'attack' after low-key N ..

2 minutes ago

Locust restricted to one district, no pest in KP, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.