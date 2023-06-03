Delegation of KCCI Calls on Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

A delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called on the Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):A delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called on the Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The delegation comprised Mohammad Tariq Yousuf, President KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, and other members of the Chamber, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Finance Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the PM on Revenue Ashfaq Tola Chairman of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) Asim Ahmad Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and other senior officers from the Finance Ministry and Revenue Division.

Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad also attended the meeting.

The visiting delegation highlighted the issues being faced by the business community especially the restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on imports.

They were of the view that in order to increase exports they required raw materials for which imports were imperative.

The Finance Minister and the Governor SBP assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken care of and Karachi Chamber has a crucial role in the economic stability of the country.

The minister said, "The Government will incorporate the suggestions given by the Chamber to stabilize the economy and promote businesses in the upcoming budget."