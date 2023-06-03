UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of KCCI Calls On Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Delegation of KCCI Calls on Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

A delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called on the Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):A delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called on the Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The delegation comprised Mohammad Tariq Yousuf, President KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, and other members of the Chamber, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Finance Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the PM on Revenue Ashfaq Tola Chairman of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) Asim Ahmad Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and other senior officers from the Finance Ministry and Revenue Division.

Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad also attended the meeting.

The visiting delegation highlighted the issues being faced by the business community especially the restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on imports.

They were of the view that in order to increase exports they required raw materials for which imports were imperative.

The Finance Minister and the Governor SBP assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken care of and Karachi Chamber has a crucial role in the economic stability of the country.

The minister said, "The Government will incorporate the suggestions given by the Chamber to stabilize the economy and promote businesses in the upcoming budget."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Prime Minister Governor Exports Business State Bank Of Pakistan Budget Ishaq Dar Bank Chamber Sunday FBR Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

LCCI praises govt's decisions to stimulate trade, ..

LCCI praises govt's decisions to stimulate trade, stabilise economy

3 minutes ago
 Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunda ..

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition ..

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition of GIS valves programme in Du ..

39 minutes ago
 112 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank thi ..

112 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank this year: UN

6 minutes ago
 OPEC to Discuss Many 'Exciting' Matters at Saturda ..

OPEC to Discuss Many 'Exciting' Matters at Saturday Meeting - Saudi Energy Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.