Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A mission from KfW Development Bank Germany visited the NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) Headquarters and 220kV GIS NTDC Ghazi Road Substation for meetings with NTDC teams and consultants working on KfW-financed projects.

The delegation comprised of Ms. Esther Gravenkotter, Head of Division for Energy & Finance (Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan), Constantin Dellis, Portfolio Manager, Aftab Ahmad, Technical Expert and Abrar Ahmad, Senior Sector Specialist for Energy & Climate. During the meetings here at WAPDA House, NTDC team was led by Rasheed A. Bhutto, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M).

The discussions focused on the progress of the 220kV Gharo Grid Station Project in district Thatta, Sindh, including upcoming steps such as the submission of bids by pre-qualified bidders and the subsequent evaluation process.

The mission also discussed 500 kV Chakwal Grid Station Project. The status of the Livelihood Restoration Plan for the 500kV Chakwal Grid Station Project was also reviewed. The meetings also covered plans for utilizing the Accompanying Measures Grants. The participants of the meetings from NTDC included Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, General Manager (HR), Engr.

Saqib Shamim, Chief Engineer (PMU), Engr. Iqbal Haider, Chief Engineer (PD Multan) and Engr. Adnan Zahid, Project Director EHV Islamabad, along with their respective teams.

Later, the delegation also visited the KfW funded 220kV Grid Station Ghazi Road in Lahore. During the visit, Deputy Manager (Asset Management) 220kV Grid Station Muhammad Mohsin gave a detailed presentation on critical role of the substation in supporting growing energy needs of LESCO region and enhancing regional power reliability. The delegates appreciated the organization of the substation, commending the management team for maintaining a high standard of maintenance and presentation, which greatly contributed to a positive impression of the facility.

The visiting delegates recognized the substation's significant contributions to Lahore's infrastructure and community development, alongside the efforts of NTDC management to ensure an outstanding operational environment. The delegation also took part in a ceremonial tree plantation to reinforce their commitment to environmental care. General Manager (Media & PR) Muhammad Ibrahim, Deputy Manager Security Major (retd) Tanveer Ahmed and other senior officers were also present during the visit.