Delegation Of KfW Bank Visits NTDC Headquarters
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 06:09 PM
A mission from KfW Development Bank Germany visited the NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) Headquarters and 220kV GIS NTDC Ghazi Road Substation for meetings with NTDC teams and consultants working on KfW-financed projects
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A mission from KfW Development Bank Germany visited the NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) Headquarters and 220kV GIS NTDC Ghazi Road Substation for meetings with NTDC teams and consultants working on KfW-financed projects.
The delegation comprised of Ms. Esther Gravenkotter, Head of Division for Energy & Finance (Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan), Constantin Dellis, Portfolio Manager, Aftab Ahmad, Technical Expert and Abrar Ahmad, Senior Sector Specialist for Energy & Climate. During the meetings here at WAPDA House, NTDC team was led by Rasheed A. Bhutto, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M).
The discussions focused on the progress of the 220kV Gharo Grid Station Project in district Thatta, Sindh, including upcoming steps such as the submission of bids by pre-qualified bidders and the subsequent evaluation process.
The mission also discussed 500 kV Chakwal Grid Station Project. The status of the Livelihood Restoration Plan for the 500kV Chakwal Grid Station Project was also reviewed. The meetings also covered plans for utilizing the Accompanying Measures Grants. The participants of the meetings from NTDC included Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, General Manager (HR), Engr.
Saqib Shamim, Chief Engineer (PMU), Engr. Iqbal Haider, Chief Engineer (PD Multan) and Engr. Adnan Zahid, Project Director EHV Islamabad, along with their respective teams.
Later, the delegation also visited the KfW funded 220kV Grid Station Ghazi Road in Lahore. During the visit, Deputy Manager (Asset Management) 220kV Grid Station Muhammad Mohsin gave a detailed presentation on critical role of the substation in supporting growing energy needs of LESCO region and enhancing regional power reliability. The delegates appreciated the organization of the substation, commending the management team for maintaining a high standard of maintenance and presentation, which greatly contributed to a positive impression of the facility.
The visiting delegates recognized the substation's significant contributions to Lahore's infrastructure and community development, alongside the efforts of NTDC management to ensure an outstanding operational environment. The delegation also took part in a ceremonial tree plantation to reinforce their commitment to environmental care. General Manager (Media & PR) Muhammad Ibrahim, Deputy Manager Security Major (retd) Tanveer Ahmed and other senior officers were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector climate action
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points
Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development proj ..
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
More Stories From Business
-
FPCCI demands winter package for export-oriented industries21 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points3 minutes ago
-
Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development projects in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Govt to setup 10,000 EV charging stations by 2030: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX4 hours ago
-
Number of cellular subscribers reaches 193 miln4 hours ago
-
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 20249 hours ago
-
SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO19 hours ago