Open Menu

Delegation Of KfW Bank Visits NTDC Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 06:09 PM

Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters

A mission from KfW Development Bank Germany visited the NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) Headquarters and 220kV GIS NTDC Ghazi Road Substation for meetings with NTDC teams and consultants working on KfW-financed projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A mission from KfW Development Bank Germany visited the NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) Headquarters and 220kV GIS NTDC Ghazi Road Substation for meetings with NTDC teams and consultants working on KfW-financed projects.

The delegation comprised of Ms. Esther Gravenkotter, Head of Division for Energy & Finance (Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan), Constantin Dellis, Portfolio Manager, Aftab Ahmad, Technical Expert and Abrar Ahmad, Senior Sector Specialist for Energy & Climate. During the meetings here at WAPDA House, NTDC team was led by Rasheed A. Bhutto, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M).

The discussions focused on the progress of the 220kV Gharo Grid Station Project in district Thatta, Sindh, including upcoming steps such as the submission of bids by pre-qualified bidders and the subsequent evaluation process.

The mission also discussed 500 kV Chakwal Grid Station Project. The status of the Livelihood Restoration Plan for the 500kV Chakwal Grid Station Project was also reviewed. The meetings also covered plans for utilizing the Accompanying Measures Grants. The participants of the meetings from NTDC included Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, General Manager (HR), Engr.

Saqib Shamim, Chief Engineer (PMU), Engr. Iqbal Haider, Chief Engineer (PD Multan) and Engr. Adnan Zahid, Project Director EHV Islamabad, along with their respective teams.

Later, the delegation also visited the KfW funded 220kV Grid Station Ghazi Road in Lahore. During the visit, Deputy Manager (Asset Management) 220kV Grid Station Muhammad Mohsin gave a detailed presentation on critical role of the substation in supporting growing energy needs of LESCO region and enhancing regional power reliability. The delegates appreciated the organization of the substation, commending the management team for maintaining a high standard of maintenance and presentation, which greatly contributed to a positive impression of the facility.

The visiting delegates recognized the substation's significant contributions to Lahore's infrastructure and community development, alongside the efforts of NTDC management to ensure an outstanding operational environment. The delegation also took part in a ceremonial tree plantation to reinforce their commitment to environmental care. General Manager (Media & PR) Muhammad Ibrahim, Deputy Manager Security Major (retd) Tanveer Ahmed and other senior officers were also present during the visit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Afghanistan Islamabad WAPDA Iraq Company Visit Road Bank Germany Progress Chakwal Thatta Ghazi Media From LESCO

Recent Stories

OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector c ..

OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector climate action

2 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points

3 minutes ago
 Government of Japan provides grant assistance to t ..

Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development proj ..

3 minutes ago
 Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 electi ..

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election

2 hours ago
 Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

4 hours ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

4 hours ago
realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

4 hours ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

5 hours ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

5 hours ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

5 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business