Delegation of LUMS visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):A delegation of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on Wednesday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Dr Sabieh Anwar, Dean LUMS, Dr Toqueer Abbas, Associate Dean, Dr Ali Rauf, Chemical Engineering Department were included in the delegation.

SCCI President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the distinguished guests.

During a meeting at the SCCI, Ghafoor Malik appreciated the contribution and role of the Lahore University of Management Sciences in producing quality human resources which had served the country.

The president said that indeed industrial academia linkage carried a vast amount of depth and was itself a need for the country.

Malik said that with the context of knowledge-intensive societies and industrial academia linkages had become very important on the agenda of higher education policy-making both at national and institutional levels.

Dr Sabieh Anwar, Dean LUMS, spoke to the members of the SCCI and other participants also shared their views.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Zohaib Rafique Sethi,Senior Vice President Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gulzaib WaqasAwan, executive committee members and the business community.