Delegation Of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Delegation of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A delegation of 18 officers of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course (Inland Study)

by the National Institute of Management visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and

Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said the driving forces were

trade and industry, and their importance in policy making needs to be promoted.

He said that for businesses to survive, sustain and grow, a conducive environment was

required for which the government must take measures aimed at improving the ease

of doing business.

"We appreciate the government that has taken constructive measures towards enabling

enviromment by setting up Business Faciliation Centers in main industrial cities

of Punjab", he added.

The president said that another most appreciative and encouraging initiative had been

establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council to promote and facilitate investment

in Pakistan.

"We are confident that these endeavours would greatly contribute towards

economic revival through industrial growth and flourishing businesses", he added.

Malik said: "Our footballs, hockey sticks, cricket gear, and boxing gloves are used in international

games, including the Olympics and the World Cups. The city has gained celebrity status in the production

of official match balls for the FIFA World Cups."

The delegation of National Institute of Management headed by Deputy Secretary NIM Muhammad Imran included Coordinator-I Tariq Muhammad Khan, Coordinator-II Rabia Bashir, Najwa Farooq, Zainab Bibi, Asma Siddique, Muhammad Bilal Khan, Bilawal Abro, Muhammad Ayaz, Jawad Ali Chatta, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Inamullah Jan, Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Zulfiqar Ali, Dr Muhammad Athar Haroon, Pirzada, Ashfaq Ahmed and Muhammad Arsalan.

