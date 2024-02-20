Delegation Of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A delegation of 18 officers of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course (Inland Study)
by the National Institute of Management visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce
and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.
SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and
Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the delegation.
Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said the driving forces were
trade and industry, and their importance in policy making needs to be promoted.
He said that for businesses to survive, sustain and grow, a conducive environment was
required for which the government must take measures aimed at improving the ease
of doing business.
"We appreciate the government that has taken constructive measures towards enabling
enviromment by setting up Business Faciliation Centers in main industrial cities
of Punjab", he added.
The president said that another most appreciative and encouraging initiative had been
establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council to promote and facilitate investment
in Pakistan.
"We are confident that these endeavours would greatly contribute towards
economic revival through industrial growth and flourishing businesses", he added.
Malik said: "Our footballs, hockey sticks, cricket gear, and boxing gloves are used in international
games, including the Olympics and the World Cups. The city has gained celebrity status in the production
of official match balls for the FIFA World Cups."
The delegation of National Institute of Management headed by Deputy Secretary NIM Muhammad Imran included Coordinator-I Tariq Muhammad Khan, Coordinator-II Rabia Bashir, Najwa Farooq, Zainab Bibi, Asma Siddique, Muhammad Bilal Khan, Bilawal Abro, Muhammad Ayaz, Jawad Ali Chatta, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Inamullah Jan, Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Zulfiqar Ali, Dr Muhammad Athar Haroon, Pirzada, Ashfaq Ahmed and Muhammad Arsalan.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From Business
-
Tractor assembling grew by 67.21% in first of FY 2023-247 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
European car sales up 12.1% in January3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open3 hours ago
-
Australia to spend over $7B to double size of its naval fleet3 hours ago
-
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt3 hours ago
-
Capital One to buy Discover for $35.3 bn3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit4 hours ago