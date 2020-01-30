UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Nai Roshni School Visits Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Archive Gallery

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:37 PM

Delegation of Nai Roshni School visits Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Archive Gallery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A 43-member delegation of Nai Roshni school comprising students and faculty members visited the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Archive Gallery, KPT Head Office here on Thursday.

The visit was organized in connection with "I am Karachi's Cultural Heritage Tour Program 2019-20".

The delegation led by Ms Ishrat was welcomed by Manager Public Relations KPT Shariq Amin Farooqui on their arrival at the KPT head office.

The members of the delegation were glad during visits to different parts of the KPT head office.

Manager Archive & library KPT Ms Ghazala Shahbaz and Electrical Engineer Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHD) Abul Dredger KPT Yasir briefed the delegation about the KPT Archive Gallery.

Talking to media on the occasion, Ms Ghazala said the visit was part of Cultural Heritage Tour 2019-20 of the I AM Karachi to take students of different schools to historic buildings in Karachi and inform them about our history.

The KPT Building is itself a historical building built in 1960 by then famous British Architect, therefore, tour of students is being arranged to inform them about the history of the KPC, she added.

She recalled that the injured troops of World War-I, were also provided medical treatment in the KPT building which was then converted into a 500-beded hospital.

She said that students were also briefed about various ports operations crafts which are displayed at the KPC Archive Gallery.

These type of informative tours are excellent for the students as they feel happy visiting these types of historical buildings and sites, Ms. Ghazala added.

