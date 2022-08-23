Delegation of National Institute of Management visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of inland study tour of the 31st senior management course, National Institute of Management Islamabad, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

During an interactive session with representatives of various departments, President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar said the role of government and bureaucracy were pivotal for flourishing the businesses.

He said the government officials should take all possible measures to improve the business environment in the country besides improving growth in the private sector investment.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi,Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik and executive committee members of the SCCI.