Delegation Of Pakistan Institute Of Management Visited SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Delegation of Pakistan Institute of Management visited SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of inland study tour of 35nd Mid-Career Management Course from Pakistan Institute of Management visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

A meeting was held with SCCI executive committee members including President Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik,Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Vice President (VP) SCCI Amir Majeed Sheikh.

While addressing, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that through export, Sialkot based small and medium industries earned foreign exchange amounting over US 4 billion Dollars last year and strengthening the national exchequer.

He said that the exporters of Sialkot made the name of the country all over the world by exporting the products globally.

"It is the only export city of Pakistan where 99% of manufactured goods are exported", he highlighted.

SCCI President said that the Sialkot represents an industrial setup, producing specialized products that were supplied to top brands and buyers all over the world."We produce Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Leather Products, and Gloves of all sorts, Textiles Items, Sports Wear, Martial Arts Uniforms & Accessories, Musical Instruments, Kitchen Ware & Table ware, Hollow Ware, Hunting Knives, Table Cutlery/Flatware, and Military Uniform Badges".

He said that the international prominent athletes felt pride in using Sialkot manufactured sports gears. Apart from this, surgical instruments manufactured by Sialkot were being used in hospitals of more than 140 countries around the world.

The footballs being played in Qatar Fifa Football World Cup were produced by a Sialkot company.Their footballs were being played in three FIFA World Cups,he concluded.

