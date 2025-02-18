Delegation Of PJBF Discusses Bilateral Trade Engagements To 'Minister Commerce
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A delegation from Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) met the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan in Ministry of Commerce.
The delegation was led by the Chairman PJBF, Mr. Murtaza Y. Mandviwalla, said press release issued here on Tuesday.
The delegation apprised the Minister for Commerce about its working and shared views regarding early holding of next Japan-Pakistan Joint Business Dialogue.
The PJBF leadership assured the Minister of their cooperation and full support during the next Joint Government Business Dialogue.
The Chairman PJBF also informed about the Forum’s plan to hold B2B meetings alongside the next Joint Dialogue.
?The Minister for Commerce welcomed the initiatives elaborated by the PJBF and assured of the Government’s commitment to increase bilateral engagement with Japan.
Minister stressed the important role the business community has to play in bilateral ties.
The delegation was appraised of the forthcoming 1st FoodAg Manufacturing Expo to be held in Lahore. Both sides agreed that the bilateral ties may be taken deeper and beyond the investment in automobile sector only.
PJBF invited the Minister to share the measures being taken by Government of Pakistan to develop various sectors and increase exports.
