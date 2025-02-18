Open Menu

Delegation Of PJBF Discusses Bilateral Trade Engagements To 'Minister Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Delegation of PJBF discusses bilateral trade engagements to 'Minister Commerce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A delegation from Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) met the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan in Ministry of Commerce.

The delegation was led by the Chairman PJBF, Mr. Murtaza Y. Mandviwalla, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the Minister for Commerce about its working and shared views regarding early holding of next Japan-Pakistan Joint Business Dialogue.

The PJBF leadership assured the Minister of their cooperation and full support during the next Joint Government Business Dialogue.

The Chairman PJBF also informed about the Forum’s plan to hold B2B meetings alongside the next Joint Dialogue.

?The Minister for Commerce welcomed the initiatives elaborated by the PJBF and assured of the Government’s commitment to increase bilateral engagement with Japan.

Minister stressed the important role the business community has to play in bilateral ties.

The delegation was appraised of the forthcoming 1st FoodAg Manufacturing Expo to be held in Lahore. Both sides agreed that the bilateral ties may be taken deeper and beyond the investment in automobile sector only.

PJBF invited the Minister to share the measures being taken by Government of Pakistan to develop various sectors and increase exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek univ ..

Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..

13 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre o ..

IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence

13 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens appl ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..

14 minutes ago
 Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft ..

Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services

29 minutes ago
 UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow m ..

UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology

43 minutes ago
 13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, ..

13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 2025

44 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

59 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establ ..

Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..

1 hour ago
 Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial o ..

Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..

1 hour ago
 SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

1 hour ago
 Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

2 hours ago
 FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business