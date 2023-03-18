Delegation of PSGMEA visits Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI)

UrduPoint.com

Delegation of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) led by Chairman PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt met with the President of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) Sikandar Ishfaq Razi, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):Delegation of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) led by Chairman PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt met with the President of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) Sikandar Ishfaq Razi, here on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest including SMEs Development and e-commerce along with exchange of data were discussed in the meeting.

PSGMEA and GCCI agreed to sign an MoU, regarding some of agreed points, whereas the Chairman of PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt said that being a seasoned and experienced person, he would fully exploit his potentialities to resolve the problems being confronted by the value added sector, and would play important role in understating the issues and problems of sports industry.

