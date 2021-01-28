Delegation of Vehari Chamber of Commerce calls on Food Security Minister

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday met with member of Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed matters related to promotion of trade and business in district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday met with member of Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed matters related to promotion of trade and business in district.

The Minister said that Vehari was leading cotton producing district now become a multi crop district and stressed the need for promoting high value crops to put economy on fast track economic growth.

Imam said that due to pest attack like pink bollwarm and white fly infestation cotton has become unfeasible to plant as increasing cost of inputs and decreasing output.

The minister recognized Vehari's potential in the agricultural sector and suggested industrialization in the sector to promote agriculture value addition.

Speaking on the occasion President Vehari Chamber of commerce urged for ensuring high yielding, pest resistant cotton seeds to exploit crop production potential of the district.

He informed that Vehari was the third largest poultry producing district after Okara and Lahore as well as large amounts of tomatoes, onions and mangoes were also produced in that areas.

He also urged the government to provide assistance for promoting value addition, besides setting up grain station in the district for the development of agriculture sector.

He also seeked government's help to provide vocational trainings for the farming community in order to promote agriculture business.

The different issues and challenges like reducing water table, pests and storage facilities were discussed in depth.

It was decided that all efforts would be made to boost agriculture of the district for promoting local farms income as well as enhancing the exports.