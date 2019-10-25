Delegation promotes business opportunities to Chinese in Western U.S. states

A delegation from Guangzhou City in southern China Thursday launched a tour in states on the U.S. west coast to promote business opportunities to Chinese communities there

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation from Guangzhou City in southern China Thursday launched a tour in states on the U.S. west coast to promote business opportunities to Chinese communities there.

Liang Ruibing, chairwoman of the Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese of Guangzhou, told overseas Chinese in Washington state that the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) in China presents tremendous business opportunities for overseas Chinese.

The GBA is set to rival other bay areas, including the New York Bay Area, Tokyo Bay Area and San Francisco Bay Area, said Liang, who led the delegation that arrived in Washington state on Thursday.

The GBA is the largest among the four bay areas and home to the biggest population, with the cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou ripe for further potential growth, she said.

Liang visited the Cantonese Association of Washington and the Guangzhou Association of Washington State, two Chinese communities in Seattle, and underscored the strong bonds between overseas Chinese and Chinese cities, including Guangzhou.

Mayor Jimmy Matta of Burien City in Washington said he recently returned from a visit to China and believes China's middle class will see their incomes double in the coming years.

He said he is expecting to see a more prosperous China and keen to explore more areas for cooperation between China and the United States.

China and the United States need each other economically, he said, adding that he hopes for an end to the current trade frictions.