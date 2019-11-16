UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegations From Moscow, Athens Discuss Cooperation In Economy, Tourism - Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Delegations From Moscow, Athens Discuss Cooperation in Economy, Tourism - Russia

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) A delegation from the Moscow government and business circles of Athens took part in a joint conference held in the Greek capital to discuss cooperation in economy and tourism, Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian government agency focused on international cooperation, told Sputnik on Friday.

The main aim of the conference called Development of Cooperation Between Moscow and Athens is to present the potential of Moscow as a tourist destination to the Greek business community, as well as to discuss bilateral plans in tourism, culture and other areas.

"Participants from Russia presented the economic and tourist potential of Moscow to their Greek colleagues. They shared their experience of communication between the city hall and the city residents, as well as the experience in hosting major city events and cultural festivals," Rossotrudnichestvo said.

The sides discussed cultural, educational and investment cooperation between the two cities during the conference. They also reviewed the question of issuing electronic short-term visas for trips to Moscow for Greek citizens, Rossotrudnichestvo added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Athens From Government

Recent Stories

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

1 hour ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

1 hour ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

42 minutes ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

2 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.