Delegations From Moscow, Athens Discuss Cooperation in Economy, Tourism - Russia

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) A delegation from the Moscow government and business circles of Athens took part in a joint conference held in the Greek capital to discuss cooperation in economy and tourism, Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian government agency focused on international cooperation, told Sputnik on Friday.

The main aim of the conference called Development of Cooperation Between Moscow and Athens is to present the potential of Moscow as a tourist destination to the Greek business community, as well as to discuss bilateral plans in tourism, culture and other areas.

"Participants from Russia presented the economic and tourist potential of Moscow to their Greek colleagues. They shared their experience of communication between the city hall and the city residents, as well as the experience in hosting major city events and cultural festivals," Rossotrudnichestvo said.

The sides discussed cultural, educational and investment cooperation between the two cities during the conference. They also reviewed the question of issuing electronic short-term visas for trips to Moscow for Greek citizens, Rossotrudnichestvo added.