Demand For Abolishing Rs 500 Meter Rent In Gas Bills

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023

Demand for abolishing Rs 500 meter rent in gas bills

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt has demanded abolition of Rs 500 meter rent charges in the gas bills.

He said that the monthly rent of gas meter had been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 500, which was a great burden on consumers, especially poor segments of society.

That means it was mandatory for consumers to pay at least Rs 500 monthly bill even if the consumers use no gas at all, the PSGMEA chairman said.

He appealed to the government and the Sui gas authorities to revert the monthly rent of meter from Rs 500 to Rs 40 per month again so that poor people could get some relief.

