MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The investors' demand for Russian Eurobonds amounted to about $7 billion, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The investors' bids for the purchase of 10-year dollar-denominated bonds exceeded the volume of placement by more than 2 times ... The demand for bonds in 2035 was 3 times higher than the placement volume.

It is about $7 billion," the ministry said.

The ministry placed Eurobonds earlier in the day. The initial benchmark yield was about 4 percent per annum and about 4.45 percent per annum, respectively. During the collection of applications, the benchmark yield for Eurobonds-2029 was reduced to 3.95-4 percent per annum, for Eurobonds-2035 - to 4.35-4.4 percent per annum. The organizers of the placement are VTB Capital and Gazprombank.