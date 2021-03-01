UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrats Dragging US Into 'Energy Disaster', Trump Warns At CPAC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:40 AM

Democrats Dragging US Into 'Energy Disaster', Trump Warns at CPAC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Under US President Joe Biden, the country's dependence on foreign oil will increase and energy prices will go up, Former US President Donald Trump warned at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando.

"Under the radical Democrat policies the price of gasoline has already surged 30 percent since the election and will go to $5, $6, $7 and even higher, so enjoy that when you go to the pump," Trump told the Republican Florida crowd on Sunday.

Trump criticized the Biden administration's decision to return to the Paris climate deal, saying that it ruined his efforts to make the United States energy independent.

"We will now be relying on Russia and the middle East for oil," Trump said, adding that "the Biden policies are a massive win for other oil-producing countries and a massive loss for the United States."

Trump warned that the Democrats could bring an "energy disaster" to the US, pointing to the recent blackouts in California and the windmill calamity in Texas.

Trump said that wind and solar power are far more expensive than natural gas, not necessarily environmentally friendly, and lack the capacity to adequate fuel US factories.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Russia Oil Trump Paris Price Orlando Florida United States Middle East Democrats Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

4 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

6 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

7 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

7 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.