Democrats Dragging US Into 'Energy Disaster', Trump Warns at CPAC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Under US President Joe Biden, the country's dependence on foreign oil will increase and energy prices will go up, Former US President Donald Trump warned at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando.

"Under the radical Democrat policies the price of gasoline has already surged 30 percent since the election and will go to $5, $6, $7 and even higher, so enjoy that when you go to the pump," Trump told the Republican Florida crowd on Sunday.

Trump criticized the Biden administration's decision to return to the Paris climate deal, saying that it ruined his efforts to make the United States energy independent.

"We will now be relying on Russia and the middle East for oil," Trump said, adding that "the Biden policies are a massive win for other oil-producing countries and a massive loss for the United States."

Trump warned that the Democrats could bring an "energy disaster" to the US, pointing to the recent blackouts in California and the windmill calamity in Texas.

Trump said that wind and solar power are far more expensive than natural gas, not necessarily environmentally friendly, and lack the capacity to adequate fuel US factories.