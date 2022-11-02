Democrats May Have 'Painful Midterm' Amid Economic Disarray in US - Ex-Texas Oil Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Democrats are poised to potentially experience a painful midterm election as voters head to the polls amid record-high inflation in the United States causing economic troubles for Americans, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the oil regulator in the United States' top energy-producing state, told Sputnik.

Inflation has hit 40-year highs, driving the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates significantly throughout the course of the year. The US inflation rate, currently running at 8.2%, is one of the top issues on voters' minds going into the November 8 midterm elections, according to polls.

"Right now commodities are the things fueling inflation," former Texas oil regulator Ryan Sitton told Sputnik. "It's hurting people so hard that that is causing a real discomfort and that is changing people's voting habits. When going through all of these challenges, and continuing to pump money into the economy artificially, going hard against things like oil and gas, all of these problems are being laid at the feet of the President (Joe Biden) and I think it's hard to get around it. We sit in a real economic disarray. So I think it's going to be a pretty painful midterm for the Democrats."

Sitton said it appears the midterm elections will be "very good" for Republicans.

However, Sitton explained that despite which political party controls Congress after the midterms, he hopes that lawmakers can be constructive.

"I sure hope that we get some constructive things going on so that we actually move the ball as opposed to just political banter in DC, but that's probably overly optimistic," Sitton said.

US voters head to the polls for midterm elections on November 8 to determine who controls Congress, with Republicans poised to seize the House from the Democrats while the Senate struggle is expected to come down to the wire.

Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.

According to the averages of surveys gathered by poll aggregator RealClearPolitics (RCP), Republicans are likely to win 228 House seats, well over the 218 needed to win the majority. House Democrats are likely to win 174 seats while 33 are in the toss-up category, according to the RCP data.

If the Senate races ended today, the Republicans would likely end up with at least 48 seats, the Democrats 45, with 6-7 still too close to call, the data shows as of Tuesday.