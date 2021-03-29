Democrats Prepare Major Push to Cut Prescription Drug Prices in US Congress - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Democrats in the US Congress plan to push ahead a bill to lower prices of prescription drugs as part of a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package prepared by US President Joe Biden's team, The Hill reported on Monday, citing sources.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greenlighted the idea of including the drug pricing measure, H.R. 3, in the infrastructure package. The move is believed to help pass the package in the Senate.

According to the news outlet, the bill ” a long-held goal of Democrats fiercely opposed by Republicans and the pharmaceutical industry ” would allow the country's health secretary to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.

If approved by the Senate, the bill, first passed by the House of Representatives in 2019, would save about $450 billion that, in turn, could be used to finance the $3 trillion package of proposals to give an impetus to the national economy, according to the report.

The news outlet also cited a source familiar with the conversations as saying that some House Democratic committee staff recently expressed doubts that the measure would get through the Senate.

In 2019, Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Wyden reached a deal on bipartisan legislation to cut drug prices, which limited price increases for prescription drugs to the rate of inflation but did not envisage an option for Medicare to negotiate lower prices.