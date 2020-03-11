UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrats Reject White House Proposal To Help Shale Firms Survive Oil Shock - Schumer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Democrats Reject White House Proposal to Help Shale Firms Survive Oil Shock - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Senate Democrats trashed reports of a White House plan to help US shale-drilling companies survive a novel coronavirus-related oil price shock at a press briefing led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday.

"Here's what we're worried about: that the president will pay attention to the special interests instead of the people," Schumer said.

Schumer then read a headline from Tuesday's Washington Post: "White House likely to pursue Federal aid for shale companies hit by oil shock."

A common refrain from Democratic Senators at their weekly press briefing was that President Donald Trump is more focused on helping corporations than people affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Republicans and Democrats are seeking a package that would cushion the US economy from a likely slowdown as factories and businesses close and global commerce comes to a standstill.

Schumer said any relief package acceptable to Democrats would have to include free testing for the virus, paid sick leave for victims forced into a two-week quarantine, expanded food stamps and loans for small businesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at an earlier briefing by Republican senators that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would begin negotiating an economic package later on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Minority Washington White House Oil Trump Nancy Price Democrats Commerce Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

43 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

43 minutes ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

43 minutes ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

1 hour ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

1 hour ago

WTO Suspends All Meetings From March 11-20 After E ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.