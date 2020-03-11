Democrats Reject White House Proposal to Help Shale Firms Survive Oil Shock - Schumer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Senate Democrats trashed reports of a White House plan to help US shale-drilling companies survive a novel coronavirus-related oil price shock at a press briefing led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday.

"Here's what we're worried about: that the president will pay attention to the special interests instead of the people," Schumer said.

Schumer then read a headline from Tuesday's Washington Post: "White House likely to pursue Federal aid for shale companies hit by oil shock."

A common refrain from Democratic Senators at their weekly press briefing was that President Donald Trump is more focused on helping corporations than people affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Republicans and Democrats are seeking a package that would cushion the US economy from a likely slowdown as factories and businesses close and global commerce comes to a standstill.

Schumer said any relief package acceptable to Democrats would have to include free testing for the virus, paid sick leave for victims forced into a two-week quarantine, expanded food stamps and loans for small businesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at an earlier briefing by Republican senators that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would begin negotiating an economic package later on Tuesday.