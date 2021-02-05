Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student Loan Debt by Executive Action - Schumer

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US Senate and House Democrats have unveiled a resolution urging President Joe Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt for each borrower, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a Capitol Hill press conference on Thursday.

"President Biden has taken some good steps but we think he has to go much further," Schumer said. "Senator [Elizabeth] Warren and I believe the American people are strongly behind us on this issue.... If we push this is going to happen. The easiest way is [for] President Biden by the flick of a pen to get it done."

Nearly one in seven of all Americas carries student loan debt and the numbers continued to rise, Congresswoman Ilan Omar told the news conference.

"Nearly 45 million Americans are shackled with student loan debt and the average amount each carries continues to rise. It is the result of a broken system. ...It is a two tiered system - one for the rich and the other for the poor and the middle class. America does not suffer from scarcity, we suffer from greed," Omar said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said canceling the student loan debt burden, which now stands at $1.7 trillion, would boost the US economy by freeing young people to start new businesses, buy new homes and put more money in the pockets of young people who are starting their lives.