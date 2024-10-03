Dengue Hits Back With 134 Highest One Day Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Dengue surge is at its peak as an increased number of patients have been reported every passing day in Rawalpindi.
During the last 24 hours, 134 new positive cases have been reported which the new highest one day count in Rawalpindi, making a total of 1610 patients reported since January 2024.
According to the details released by the District Health Authority (DHA) today, the under treatment patients in various allied hospitals have also increased to 225 after admission of 23 new cases, reaching closer to the beds capacity in dengue specified wards with 300 beds.
However, the recently announced plan by Khawaja Imran, the minister for Primary Health Punjab, which he unveiled during his recent visit to the district of enhancing the beds occupancies to double, has also been placed.
The report shows that Holy Family Hospital (HFH) is treating the highest 80 patients admitted in its dengue wards out of total 225 indoor patients . 76 patients are present in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 35 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital and 34 patients are under treatment in Fauji Foundation Hospital.
The report further reveals that the ratio between indoor patients and the discharged ones from the hospital has also increased.
To further the awareness campaign, the health authority has placed banners in and around the new kachehri premises with messages regarding dengue preventive measures and control.
