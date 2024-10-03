Open Menu

Dengue Hits Back With 134 Highest One Day Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Dengue hits back with 134 highest one day cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Dengue surge is at its peak as an increased number of patients have been reported every passing day in Rawalpindi.

During the last 24 hours, 134 new positive cases have been reported which the new highest one day count in Rawalpindi, making a total of 1610 patients reported since January 2024.

According to the details released by the District Health Authority (DHA) today, the under treatment patients in various allied hospitals have also increased to 225 after admission of 23 new cases, reaching closer to the beds capacity in dengue specified wards with 300 beds.

However, the recently announced plan by Khawaja Imran, the minister for Primary Health Punjab, which he unveiled during his recent visit to the district of enhancing the beds occupancies to double, has also been placed.

The report shows that Holy Family Hospital (HFH) is treating the highest 80 patients admitted in its dengue wards out of total 225 indoor patients . 76 patients are present in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 35 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital and 34 patients are under treatment in Fauji Foundation Hospital.

The report further reveals that the ratio between indoor patients and the discharged ones from the hospital has also increased.

To further the awareness campaign, the health authority has placed banners in and around the new kachehri premises with messages regarding dengue preventive measures and control.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Punjab Visit Rawalpindi January Family From

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

1 hour ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

6 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

15 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

15 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

15 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

15 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

15 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

15 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

15 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business