Dengue May Rise If Tangible Steps Not Taken Immediately: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Experts have warned of rising toll of dengue disease in the years if tangible steps and social mobilization were not ensured immediately by keeping climate changes in view.

They were addressing a seminar on “Advancement in Mosquito Management: From Past Strategies to Future Innovations” organized at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Friday.

They said that as many as 20,000 people suffer from dengue every year in the country which was a matter of grave concern. They said that all stakeholders should discuss strategies for controlling mosquito populations and combating dengue on urgent basis.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan called for collaborative efforts in order to control vector as vector borne disease toll was on the rise.

He urged the public to implement the scientific approaches suggested by experts to reduce the mosquito population and prevent outbreaks.

He said that Clean and Green Punjab; and Green Pakistan are the hallmark initiative that will bring the change.

Chairman Department of Entomology UAF Prof Dr Wasem Akram underscored the critical role of entomologists in mosquito management across Punjab.

He said that last year, more than 8000 people were affected by dengue in Punjab. To prevent the spread of dengue, the environment will have to be kept clean so that the public can be protected from diseases, he added.

District Health Officer Dr Azmat said all possible measurer were being taken to control dengue. He emphasized the importance of integrating modern technology, continuous monitoring, and public participation in long-term dengue control efforts.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Asfandyar said that possible steps are being taken to control dengue. He presented a roadmap for dealing with dengue.

He also called for creating awareness among the masses for minimizing the population of dengue.

Dr. Shahid Majeed said that due to climate change, not only diseases are increasing but agriculture is also being affected. It is imperative to convey recommendations of the experts to general public so that they could take preventive and precautionary measures at their own by keeping climate change in view, he added.

