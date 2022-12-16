UrduPoint.com

Denmark Ambassador Visits SCCI

December 16, 2022

Denmark ambassador visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Denmark Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to interact with the business community on Friday.

According to a press release, the ambassador was welcomed by President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik.

Addressing the participants, the president SCCI said the both countries should ensure dedicated efforts to further improve two-way trade under the light of GSP+ status.

Ghafoor Malik said that Pakistan could also learn from Denmark regarding its robust employment generating SME sector.

He mentioned that Pakistan could follow Denmark by investing into projects relating to clean energy, artificial intelligence and skill development of its youth.

On this occasion, Jacob Linulf praised achievements of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and said the both sides needed to collaborate to enhance trade.

The ambassador added that Denmark was committed to help Pakistan in combatingissues related to climate changes.

