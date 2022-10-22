UrduPoint.com

Denmark Announces $265Mln Inflation Support Package For Citizens - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Saturday a package of measures worth 2 billion Danish kroner ($265 million) to support the population against the backdrop of inflation in 2023, Danish media reported.

The package will go into force after the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for November and provide for direct payments to the population in 2023, Frederiksen was cited as saying by the TV2 broadcaster. Among other measures, the package will reportedly include 5,000 kroner in additional payments for the elderly and 5,000 kroner in temporary rental subsidies for 70,000 tenants of public housing.

In September, according to Statistics Denmark, the year-on-year consumer price index in the country increased by 10%, which is a record since 1982.

Frederiksen scheduled early parliamentary elections for November 1, instead of June 2023, which will allow her government to avoid a vote of no confidence. The reason for holding snap elections was the results of the investigation into the mass slaughter of minks in the fall of 2020 during COVID-19. The investigation concluded that the government had no grounds to force farmers to destroy the animals, and the head of government received a formal reprimand. The opposition threatened Frederiksen with a no-confidence vote had she refused to call a snap vote.

