Denmark Clears Russian Gas Pipeline Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Denmark clears Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Denmark on Wednesday granted Russia's Nord Stream 2 project a permit to build a section of the natural gas pipeline on the Danish continental shelf in the Baltic Sea.

"The Danish Energy Agency has granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea," the agency said in a statement.

The pipeline being constructed under the Baltic Sea by Russia's Gazprom energy giant is nearly complete, but had not previously been granted permission to cross Denmark's exclusive economic zone.

The Danish Energy Agency noted in its statement that Denmarks "is obliged to allow the construction of transit pipelines" under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In early October Russian President Vladimir Putin said that even if Denmark were to block the pipeline the project would still be completed, but would be re-routed.

The Baltic energy link will double the capacity to ship gas between Russia and Germany, sparking concerns about Western Europe's increasing dependence on Russian gas.

It has also raised fears that Moscow will be able to increase pressure on Ukraine, as Europe will be less reliant on the country for transiting supplies.

Its proponents -- led by Germany, the EU's biggest economy -- say the pipeline will provide reliable supplies at an acceptable price.

