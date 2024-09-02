Open Menu

Denmark Delegation Explores Heavy Investment Opportunities In Pakistan's Mining Sector

September 02, 2024

Denmark delegation explores heavy investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A high-level delegation from Denmark, led by the Global CEO of FLSmidth, Mikko Keto, accompanied by Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf on Monday met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss potential investment opportunities in Pakistan's mining sector.

The Danish delegation expressed strong interest in making substantial investments, particularly in mining zones, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted vast mining potential in Pakistan, with a special emphasis on Balochistan’s untapped resources and opportunities where small scale mining and processing can be empowered.

He suggested that FLSmidth and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) could organize awareness sessions and workshops, aimed at enhancing industry knowledge and skills.

The Minister also proposed the establishment of sectoral councils of Mining and Cement to facilitate deeper business coordination and matchmaking between local and international stakeholders.

In addition to discussing investment opportunities, the Minister emphasized the importance of adopting a green framework and the transfer of technology to ensure sustainable development in the mining and cement sectors under Pakistan Denmark Green Framework Engagement, which will also help in complying with EU’s Green Deal related regulations like Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Mr. Mikko Keto, CEO of FLSmidth, acknowledged government efforts to protect and promote foreign investment and expressed a strong desire to increase investment, particularly in the mining sector.

He also highlighted the company's commitment to upskilling and training the local workforce, including the youth, to ensure that the benefits of these investments are widely shared within the community.

More Stories From Business